A Border Security Force (BSF) officer, Paotinsat Guite, belonging to Manipur was martyred on Tuesday when Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri Sector of Jammu division.

Sub-Inspector Guite was deployed at the forward defence line when he suffered critical injuries in the enemy fire.

Martyrdom of Guite has come on the day when the BSF was celebrating its raising day.

The mortal remains of the martyr will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native Village Maphoukuki Post- Lamlong in the district Senapati of Manipur

where his last rites will be performed with full state honors, said the BSF.

BSF spokesman said that Guite attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saved life of many of his colleagues. Guite displayed highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty.

IG BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal stated that Guite was a gallant and sincere borderman. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

BSF retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The martyrdom of the Border man will not go in vain, he said.