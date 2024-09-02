Logo

Logo

# India

BSF, Meghalaya police arrest human trafficker near Indo-Bangla border

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops from the 193 Battalion and local police apprehended Mia from a jungle area close to the border.

Statesman News Service | Shillong | September 2, 2024 5:57 pm

BSF, Meghalaya police arrest human trafficker near Indo-Bangla border

[Representational Photo : iStock]

A joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya police led to the arrest of Md Mijan Mia (49), a suspected Bangladeshi human trafficker, near the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops from the 193 Battalion and local police apprehended Mia from a jungle area close to the border.

Initial interrogation revealed that Mia was involved in facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in cross-border smuggling activities.

Advertisement

Mia, who hails from Sunamganj district in Bangladesh, has been transferred to the Dangar police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This arrest comes amidst increasing concerns about illegal influxes from Bangladesh into northeastern states of India.

Recent reports have highlighted a surge in border crossings and smuggling activities, contributing to heightened security measures along the 4,096-kilometer-long Indo-Bangla border.

The BSF has been actively working to curb these activities, which have been exacerbated by regional conflicts and economic instability in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Exclusive Interviews

‘Indo-Bangla border must be fenced’

Senior TMC leader and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia speaks with Manas R Bannerjee about the current unrest in Bangladesh and its implications for Indian national security, particularly on the sensitive IndoBangladesh border.