BSF, Meghalaya police arrest human trafficker near Indo-Bangla border

A joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya police led to the arrest of Md Mijan Mia (49), a suspected Bangladeshi human trafficker, near the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops from the 193 Battalion and local police apprehended Mia from a jungle area close to the border.

Initial interrogation revealed that Mia was involved in facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in cross-border smuggling activities.

Mia, who hails from Sunamganj district in Bangladesh, has been transferred to the Dangar police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This arrest comes amidst increasing concerns about illegal influxes from Bangladesh into northeastern states of India.

Recent reports have highlighted a surge in border crossings and smuggling activities, contributing to heightened security measures along the 4,096-kilometer-long Indo-Bangla border.

The BSF has been actively working to curb these activities, which have been exacerbated by regional conflicts and economic instability in Bangladesh.