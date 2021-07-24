Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a “very strong” protest with the Pakistan Rangers on the issue of arms and ammunition being flown into the Indian territory through drones from across the border.

At the request of Pakistan Rangers, a Sector Commander level meeting was held between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the International Border in the Suchetgarh area of the Jammu district.

According to DIG BSF SPS Sandhu, the BSF delegation lodged a very strong protest on drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu Area.

The protest was also lodged on terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistani agencies to push in terrorists and other issues related to border management.

The BSF delegation was led by DIG Surjit Singh and the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain, sector commander, Sialkot Sector.

It was the first Sector Commander level meeting between two border guarding forces after the declaration of the ceasefire agreement by DGMOs.

During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues.

It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters. The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at the International Border, Sandhu said.