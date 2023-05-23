Follow Us:

BSF intercepts Pak drone on Punjab border, fifth in 4 days

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a fifth drone from Pakistan in less than a week and seized a consignment of narcotics along the border in Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

IANS | New Delhi | May 23, 2023 9:11 am

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a fifth drone from Pakistan in less than a week and seized a consignment of narcotics along the border in Punjab (photo:IANS)

“On May 22 at about 9 p.m. alert BSF troops deployed in depth area heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected Pak drone in the area near Bhaini Rajputana Village in Amritsar district,” said BSF in its official statement.

The BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the Pak drone with the contraband and successfully downed it.

During subsequent searches of the area, the troops recovered a black coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing two packets of suspected 2.1 kg narcotics, it said.

The narcotics were attached to the drone by an iron ring.

A small torch was also attached with the consignment, for easy detection by the smugglers.

This has been the fifth reported interception of a drone along the Punjab border since May 19, the day the troops intercepted and recovered two Pakistani drones in two incidents in the Amritsar sector along with narcotics.

