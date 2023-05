Alert troops of the BSF posted in Bikaner foiled a drug smuggling attempt and recovered two packets of suspected Heroin weighing at 5 kg on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan’s Rawla area in the wee hours of on Wednesday.

The contraband was dropped by a Pakistani drone near the border line in Rawla, according to the BSF Whats App group here. BSF was also trying to trace the recipients of the drug packets.