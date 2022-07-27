BSF expresses condolences over death of 2 soldiers deployed at MONUSCO in DR Congo

The Border Security Forces (BSF) took to Twitter and wrote, “DG BSF & all ranks express condolences on the sad demise of HC Shishupal Singh & HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi on 26 Jul 2022, deployed with UN Peace Keeping Contingent (@MONUSCO) in Democratic Republic of Congo. Prahari Parivar stands by their families in these trying times.”

Prahari Parivar stands by their families in these trying times.

During the bloody armed protests, 2 BSF members of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent (MONUSCO) stationed in Butembo, Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo, died from their injuries.

Locals in the DR of Congo had called for protests and agitation against MONUSCO. The call covered the entire week beginning on Monday.

The situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base ) with looting and setting fire to UN property.

Both Beni and Butembo (2 BSF platoons are deployed there on detachment since 02 Jun 2022) were on high alert. Monday though passed off peacefully.

However, today the situation in Butembo turned violent. The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment where BSF platoons are stationed was surrounded by demonstrators.

Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army (FARDC) troops arrived but could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people.