BSF Dy Commandant shoots himself dead in Tripura

A Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Commandant committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Tripura, police said on Thursday.

Lalu Ram Meena, a Rajasthani national, allegedly shot himself with his service gun at the gate of the 39 Battalion BSF at Jawharnagar, in Ambassa, Dhalai district headquarters, on Wednesday night, according to a police official.

Meena, 54, was sent to the Kulai government hospital, where he was proclaimed “brought dead” by medics.

According to police, Meena was assigned to the M.K. Para Border Out Post in Dhalai District and was ordered to meet the battalion commander, Dr. Subrata Kumar Saha, after receiving

certain negative allegations against him. However, before meeting the battalion leader, Meena shot himself to death.

The event is being investigated separately by the police and the BSF to determine the cause of the BSF officer’s suicide.

(with inputs from IANS)