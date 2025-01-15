BSF dismantles human trafficking racket along India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) has dismantled a major human trafficking racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya with the arrest of seven individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian collaborators.

Officials said on Tuesday that the arrests were made on Sunday evening near the Dawki area following actionable intelligence reports.

The Bangladeshi nationals were detained while attempting to cross over to the Indian side of the border illegally. Upon interrogation, they confessed to their intention to settle in India and revealed that they had secured the assistance of the three Indian accomplices, who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry.

Authorities have formally registered a case against the suspects and handed them over to the local police.

Investigations revealed that the trafficking network charged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per person for illegal crossings. The incident has shed light on a concerning pattern of human trafficking along the porous India-Bangladesh border, a region frequently exploited for unlawful activities.

The BSF and local law enforcement are collaborating to intensify border security and counter such illicit operations. Authorities have emphasised the need for stringent measures to address the vulnerabilities of the border areas and deter similar activities in the future.

Meghalaya, which shares a 443-km-long international border with Bangladesh, is often exploited by traffickers due to its rugged terrain and porous boundaries. The Dawki region, a popular tourist destination, is particularly prone to illegal crossings.