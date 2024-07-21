BSF DG Nitin Agarwal reviews security along Jammu border

Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal on Sunday reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed at the Jammu border area.

The DG discussed operational aspects with unit commandants and interacted with troops commending their dedication and professionalism.

Agrawal arrived here on a two-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier to assess the security situation along the Jammu International Border.

YB Khurania, Special DG BSF Western Command, D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu and other senior officers interacted with DG BSF on the prevailing security scenario.

During the visit, the IG BSF Jammu briefed DG BSF about crucial aspects of border security and BSF’s strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu border.

DG BSF, accompanied by SDG BSF (WC) and IG, BSF Jammu, attended a joint security review meeting with senior officers of the Army, J&K Police, and other Central Armed Police Forces. He called on Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.