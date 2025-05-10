BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Pakistan’s Sialkot

In a befitting retaliatory action after unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in the Samba and Jammu Sectors, the Border Security Force (BSF) has destroyed a terrorist launch pad at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district across Jammu’s Akhnoor sector, a BSF spokesman said on Saturday.

“The terrorist lanch pad at Looni, District Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken”, the spokesman said. “On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector.

BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary”, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, several residential houses have been damaged in Rajouri due to indiscriminate mortar shelling by Pakistan.Reports of artillery shelling by Pakistan have also been received from Uri, Kupwara, Poonch and Akhnoor Sectors. The Indian Army is befittingly retaliating.