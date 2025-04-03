BRS warns real estate firms against taking part in Kancha Gachibowli land auction

Opposition BRS on Thursday warned potential buyers of the controversial 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana that once the party returns to power, it will convert the land into an Eco Park instead of the IT Park proposed by the Congress government. Former municipal administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to fight against the sale of the land and to protect its biodiversity and develop it into an Eco Park after holding discussions with experts.

Addressing the media, Rao, who is also the working president of the BRS, said, “Once the BRS comes to power, we promise to dedicate Kancha Gachibowli to the people of Hyderabad and create the largest Eco Park for future generations. No construction or development will be allowed to preserve its natural beauty and ecological significance.” The proposed Eco Park will be developed along the lines of Central Park in Manhattan, US.

Advertisement

Rao, popularly known as KTR, also warned real estate companies against participating in the auction, saying they would lose money if they invested in even an inch of land. “I appeal once again to the real estate companies eyeing this land. Please don’t find fault with us later. We are saying this clearly ahead of time: Please do not participate in this auction. This land belongs to the future of Hyderabad. Please do not buy an inch. If you invest money, you will lose it… This is the commitment of KCR garu,” said Rao.

Advertisement

KTR further claimed that their decision was not about the land or creating employment but was solely motivated by environmental concerns since this was the only green space left in West Hyderabad and must be protected. He also praised the students of Hyderabad Central University for their extraordinary struggle against the state government and police. He reiterated, “This is our promise to the people of Hyderabad. This is our promise to the agitating students of Hyderabad Central University.”

He also thanked the Supreme Court, which intervened suo motu and stopped the felling of trees in Kancha Gachibowli. He said, “This is a victory for the youngsters from the University of Hyderabad, whose inspiring and relentless struggle has resulted in this positive verdict.” Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against the BRS IT cell in-charge, Krishank and Konatham Dileep, for creating fake videos and spreading misinformation about Hyderabad Central University to provoke the students and protesters.