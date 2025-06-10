BRS MLC Kavitha arrested during protest against bus fare hike in Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was arrested by police on Tuesday after she staged a sit-in protest against the hike in the fare of state-run buses at Bus Bhavan in the city.

The Congress government in Telangana has increased the fare of the state-run Telangana State Regional Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses by 20 per cent. The hike came into effect from Tuesday, resulting in widespread discontent among commuters. The protestors raised slogans against the Congress government in the state, saying they do not require such poor governance.

In a flash protest at the Bus Bhavan, Kavitha and the activists of Telangana Jagruthi staged a sit-in demonstration against the hike.

She said, “The Congress government has imposed a heavy burden on the people by increasing bus pass prices. Students and daily wage earners will face a severe financial burden of over Rs 300 each month after the hike. They increased the prices of bus passes and imposed a huge burden on the people. There are complaints that buses are not running on many routes, posing difficulty for students. This government is used to robbing people.” Later, police forcibly removed the protestors from the spot and arrested them, including Kavitha.

This was Kavitha’s second protest programme organized under the banner of her organization, Telangana Jagruthi, after her letter to her father was leaked, and she came out in the open with her concerns about BRS aligning with the BJP.

On 4 June, Kavitha had organized another protest over the summons issued to her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by the inquiry commission on Kaleshwaram. The BRS MLC, who appears to be cornered within the party, is walking the talk and organizing protests on the ground instead of just registering protests on social media.