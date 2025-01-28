BRS files police complaint against CM over Formula E Race cancellation

The BRS has filed a police complaint against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for criminal breach of trust, seeking an in-depth investigation into the cancellation of the Formula E race. The Congress government had cancelled the race slated for 2024 after coming to power and filed a case against the BRS working president and the then Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar submitted a complaint against the Chief Minister at Narsingi police station.

“I have complained against the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr Revanth Reddy, for indulging in criminal breach of trust under Section 316 BNS. I have argued that he (the Chief Minister) also violated the oath of office which he took on December 6, 2023, where he promised to rule the state as per the Constitution, not by affection or ill will. Due to his premature termination of the Formula E Agreement and subsequent vengeful witch-hunt, Telangana not only lost Rs 55 crore of investment but also the opportunity to create an e-mobility valley that could have created thousands of jobs!”

The former IPS officer added, “I requested the Station House Officer of Narsingi Police Station to book a case and investigate, with all available evidence, what led the Chief Minister to cancel the agreement which resulted in my tax money becoming a dead investment.”

He also drew a parallel between organising the E Formula race and the kite festival on Sankranti organised by the Telangana Tourism Corporation, claiming both events showcased the state. “Both were government-sponsored events aimed to promote the image of the capital and the state. How come one becomes right and the other wrong?” asked the former police officer.

The Formula E Race has become a bone of contention between Congress and the BRS, with the former accusing KT Rama Rao of procedural violations and corruption, prompting an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. A probe by the Enforcement Directorate followed, and the former minister has been summoned by both agencies for interrogation.