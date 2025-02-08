BRS and Congress slugfest over AAP’s defeat

We’ll make Yamuna identity of Delhi: PM after BJP’s historic win
Assuring Delhiites of returning their love with development, Modi said CAG report would be presented in the first assembly session by the BJP government to expose the AAP.
AAP’s defeat in Delhi sparked a war of words between Congress and the BRS in Telangana with KT Rama Rao attacking Rahul Gandhi over the poll results.
AAP’s defeat in Delhi sparked a war of words between Congress and the
BRS in Telangana with KT Rama Rao attacking Rahul Gandhi over the poll
results.
Telangana Congress leaders hit back at Rao, pointing at the Delhi
liquor scam and the involvement of the BRS alleging that it triggered
the downfall of the AAP. The liquor scam had tied leaders from the
AAP, BRS and YSRCP together.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who congratulated
the BJP for the win in Delhi, took the opportunity to hit out at the
YSRCP, saying the scam in AP was on a much larger scale than Delhi.
The BRS working president triggered the slugfest, blaming the Congress
for AAP’s defeat. “Congress party today does not have the ability to
take on the BJP in an election and win. After Haryana and Maharashtra,
it has once again been proven Congress by fielding its candidates
against secular parties has ensured BJP’s win again in another state.
I do believe Rahul Gandhi is the biggest supporter and worker of
Modiji and as long as he continues to do what he does right now,
weakening strong regional leaders like KCRji, Kejriwalji, Mamataji and
Pinarayi Vijayanji, Stalinji he will continue to play in the hands of
Modiji.”
Immediately, both the parties started trolling each other on social
media platforms. Telangana PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud blamed AAP
chief Arvind Kejriwal’s friendship with the BRS and K Chandrasekhar
Rao as one of the reasons leading to his downfall. “The allegations
against Kejriwal and Co’s liquor business with KCR’s daughter Kavitha
laid the foundation of his downfall. The liquor scam tarnished the
image of Kejriwal and wiped out the clean, corruption-free image of
AAP. The KCR family is responsible for the public perception that
Kejriwal is not immune to corruption,” said Goud, who also blamed the
AAP for distancing itself from Congress.
Another Congress minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy wrote on ‘X’, “We,
the Congress party are fighters, we never give up and always bounce
back just like we did in Telangana. We would have congratulated you on
your spectacular achievement in the Parliamentary elections,
delivering zero seats for your own party and gifting eight to the BJP
in Telangana. If there’s anyone who deserves credit for BJP’s rise
it’s you.”
Even AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not lose the
opportunity to needle YSRCP on liquor scam. “Compared to the liquor
scam in Andhra Pradesh, the scam in Delhi is very small. The money
that comes from the liquor scandal is the money of the sinner. They
destroyed people’s health with inferior liquor and looted thousands of
crores.”
