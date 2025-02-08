BRS and Congress slugfest over AAP’s defeat

AAP’s defeat in Delhi sparked a war of words between Congress and the

BRS in Telangana with KT Rama Rao attacking Rahul Gandhi over the poll

results.

Telangana Congress leaders hit back at Rao, pointing at the Delhi

liquor scam and the involvement of the BRS alleging that it triggered

the downfall of the AAP. The liquor scam had tied leaders from the

AAP, BRS and YSRCP together.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who congratulated

the BJP for the win in Delhi, took the opportunity to hit out at the

YSRCP, saying the scam in AP was on a much larger scale than Delhi.

The BRS working president triggered the slugfest, blaming the Congress

for AAP’s defeat. “Congress party today does not have the ability to

take on the BJP in an election and win. After Haryana and Maharashtra,

it has once again been proven Congress by fielding its candidates

against secular parties has ensured BJP’s win again in another state.

I do believe Rahul Gandhi is the biggest supporter and worker of

Modiji and as long as he continues to do what he does right now,

weakening strong regional leaders like KCRji, Kejriwalji, Mamataji and

Pinarayi Vijayanji, Stalinji he will continue to play in the hands of

Modiji.”

Immediately, both the parties started trolling each other on social

media platforms. Telangana PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud blamed AAP

chief Arvind Kejriwal’s friendship with the BRS and K Chandrasekhar

Rao as one of the reasons leading to his downfall. “The allegations

against Kejriwal and Co’s liquor business with KCR’s daughter Kavitha

laid the foundation of his downfall. The liquor scam tarnished the

image of Kejriwal and wiped out the clean, corruption-free image of

AAP. The KCR family is responsible for the public perception that

Kejriwal is not immune to corruption,” said Goud, who also blamed the

AAP for distancing itself from Congress.

Another Congress minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy wrote on ‘X’, “We,

the Congress party are fighters, we never give up and always bounce

back just like we did in Telangana. We would have congratulated you on

your spectacular achievement in the Parliamentary elections,

delivering zero seats for your own party and gifting eight to the BJP

in Telangana. If there’s anyone who deserves credit for BJP’s rise

it’s you.”

Even AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not lose the

opportunity to needle YSRCP on liquor scam. “Compared to the liquor

scam in Andhra Pradesh, the scam in Delhi is very small. The money

that comes from the liquor scandal is the money of the sinner. They

destroyed people’s health with inferior liquor and looted thousands of

crores.”