Britain’s global ropeway transport company Poma to invest Rs 2,000 core in Uttarakhand

Britain’s renowned ropeway transport company, Poma group, will invest 2,000 crore in Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, Poma inked an MoU with the state government in the presence of Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in London.

Dhami is leading a delegation of Uttarakhand government officials to reach out to the corporate world and business houses in Britain for investment in the Himalayan state.

Speaking to the prospective investors in London, Dhami said the Poma group has a long experience of working in Uttarakhand. It provided technical support to the ropeway service at international skiing destination Auli in district Chamoli, under construction Dehradun-Mussoorie and Yamunotri ropeway projects.

Dhami said, “Poma has expressed confidence in investing Rs 2,000 crore in addition to its existing projects in the state. Uttarakhand which has immense potential for investment in eco-friendly tourism. Poma is a leading global ropeway tranport construction group of britain. Besides technical support to the ropeway transportation projects, they have expressed desire to invest in setting up centers of excellence in several religious and tourist places in the state including Haridwar.”

Dhami and his team of senior officials held a roashow in London as a part of their plan to reach out to attract investors for the Global Investors summit to be held in Dehradun in December.

Speaking on the purpose of roadshows in London and Birmingham, Dhami said his government was looking for investment keeping a balance between development and environment of the state.

“Besides tourism, we want global players to invest in the service and environment friendly pharmaceutical sectors. Britain is a leader in healthcare and life sciences. Uttarakhand has a conducive environment for investments in biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical technology. We have emerged as a pharma hub with more than 300 pharmaceutical companies already working here” said Dhami as he extended invitations to the industry owners in London for their participation in the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun.