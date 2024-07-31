Bring safety guidelines for coaching centres and PGs before regulation Act: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday hit out at the Delhi government, alleging that the announcement by the ruling dispensation to bring a Coaching Institute Regulation Act is merely a deception.

The Delhi BJP has demanded that the government first bring temporary safety guidelines for coaching centres and PG accommodations, and simultaneously work on a permanent regulation Act for coaching centres and PGs, considering the proposals of the Master Plan 2041, Sachdeva added.

He said this Act was as necessary ten years ago as it is today. Alongside this, Delhi also needs a PG Regulation Act, as both are interrelated issues.

Students coming from other states to study in Delhi are forced to live in equally unsafe conditions as they are to study, the Delhi BJP chief added.

The Delhi BJP chief further alleged that it is unfortunate that a government dormant for ten years is now trying to evade responsibility for the deaths of three students due to negligence of government departments in Delhi by making sudden announcements.

Whether it’s the failure of the Jal Board to clean sewers, the Fire Service granting an NOC to the building where the mishap took place allegedly without checking the actual use of the basement, the Municipal Corporation’s failure to prevent encroachment on drains, or the Municipal Corporation’s Health Department failing to conduct basic health inspections, the AAP-ruled Delhi government and Municipal Corporation are responsible for all, Sachdeva claimed.

He added that the Master Plan 2041 for Delhi proposes relocating all coaching institutes to commercial areas.

If the Delhi government had woken up in time and worked on the relocation process, a permanent solution could have been found by now, the BJP leader said.

Delhi BJP’s media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who was also present at the press conference, criticised the Delhi government, stating that it is regrettable that instead of bringing necessary guidelines for an immediate solution to the coaching institute issue, the Kejriwal government is engaging in the game of seeking suggestions and turning the solution process into an event, he alleged.

Sachdeva said that before the municipal elections, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had claimed that if the Municipal Corporation had been handed over to them, they would have transformed Delhi.

Taking a dig at AAP, the BJP leader further said that after 20 months of AAP’s rule in the Municipal Corporation, it is clear what kind of transformation has taken place. He added that during this monsoon, 12 lives have allegedly been lost to rainwater.