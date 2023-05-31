Brij Bhushan hit back, daring agitating wrestlers to throw medals

Indian Wrestling Federation (IWH) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has hit back at the agitating female wrestlers daring them to throw their medals in the Ganga.

Addressing a programme organiaed in Barabanki on Wednesday, the BJP MP said, “I am again saying that if even a single allegation is proved against me, I will hang myself. Even today I stand by the same point.”

He said it has been four months since they wanted to hang me, but the government is not hanging me. So, they (the wrestler) are going to throw their medals in the Ganges. Those who accuse me, Brij Bhushan will not be hanged for throwing a medal in the Ganga. If you have proof, give it to the court and if the court hangs me, then I will accept that.”

The wrestlers have given five days’ time to the government to accept their demand. After this they can immerse the medal in the Ganga. Farmer leader Naresh Tikait persuaded the wrestlers who were going to immerse the medals not to do so.

Singh is also holding a big meeting in Ayodhya on June 5.