Bridging tradition and innovation: Patanjali’s educational symposium concludes in Haridwar

The Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB), a new national school board established by the Centre, entrusting Patanjali Yogpeeth as its sponsoring body, concluded its transformative two-day educational symposium.

This board has an objective of blending ancient Indian knowledge and wisdom with modern education.

The symposium titled “Transforming School Education: Integrating Indian Ethos for Rising India” was held at the University of Patanjali Campus in Haridwar.

During the event, a diverse group of leading educational institutions and organizations discussed innovative ways of harmonizing cultural insights and blending modern educational methodologies into the curriculum.

Renowned institutions such as Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shikshan Sansthan, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, Isha Yoga Foundation, Ramkrishna Mission Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Agastya International Foundation, Chinna Jeeyar Swami’s Organization, Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan, Vivekanand Kendra, Shri Aurbindo Society, Bhikku Sangh Sena, Jain Education Trust, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha and many others came together to present groundbreaking educational perspectives.

The symposium was a platform for exchanging ideas on holistic learning, experiential education, and integrating traditional Indian wisdom into contemporary pedagogical practices.

The symposium was inaugurated by Swami Ramdev who inspired the participants to join the new movement for creating indigenous education system for transforming our young generation into world leaders with Bharatiya values and perspectives.

The participants echoed the spirit of the symposium and acknowledged the need for changes in contemporary education as per the needs of resurgent India.

They presented their ideas through engaging and thoughtful presentations.

The key takeaways were redesigning the school education ecosystem with Bharatiya sensibilities to foster curiosity through hands-on science and art education, promoting innovative, experiential learning techniques, wholistic development, engagement with teachers at the grassroots through intensive teacher support programs, understanding the critical role of technology and skills, strengthening the social and emotional well being of students and teachers, and enhancing the parent and community participation in the educational journey of their children.

In one of the sessions, Acharya Balkrishna congratulated the participants for their efforts in promoting our cultural ethos in their school systems.

He also invited the participating organizations to become co-travellers in BSB’s mission of providing our young generation rooted in our cultural and spiritual sensibilities.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, the Executive Chairman, Dr. N P Singh, of the Bhartiya Shiksha Board reflected and mentioned “This symposium represents a significant milestone in our journey to shape the contemporary education system with our traditional wisdom and evolving scientific understanding of human mind.”

He added that we are dedicated to creating an educational ecosystem that nurtures not just academic excellence, but holistic human development. Looking forward, the BSB is committed to advancing innovative educational methodologies, improving teacher training programs, and ensuring a balanced approach to education that respects both cultural wisdom and modern practices.

The event was hailed as a major step toward reshaping the future of education, with a focus on values, creativity, and comprehensive development.