BRICS Parliaments back India’s anti-terror stand; Country to chair 2026 forum: RS Deputy Chairman

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday stated that India’s position on key issues—including the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam and its continued advocacy for global unity in the fight against terrorism—was widely appreciated during the recently concluded 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

“These positions were unanimously reflected in the Forum’s final joint declaration. In particular, India’s firm and principled stance on countering terrorism received strong push,” Harivansh said asserting that the Indian Delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla “unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and forcefully called for the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.”

The 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, held on June 5 in Brasilia, Brazil, concluded with a significant diplomatic achievement, as Parliaments from 10 member countries, including India, unequivocally condemned the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The forum’s final joint declaration reflected a united resolve to combat terrorism, emphasizing the need for a zero-tolerance policy, said Harivansh. The joint declaration strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called for collective action against terrorism.

The Deputy Chairman highlighted that India’s approach received special recognition, with BRICS Parliaments affirming that active participation by all member nations is vital to ensuring global peace and security.

Praising the achievements of the Indian Delegation, the Deputy Chairman said that the delegation effectively articulated India’s strong and clear stance on several key issues—particularly the need for global cooperation against terrorism, the pursuit of a just and balanced international order, engagement in technological innovation, and the promotion of democratic exchange.

Harivansh further said that after multiple rounds of intensive discussions and deliberations, a broad consensus was reached on key global issues such as the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), global trade and economy, inter-parliamentary cooperation, global peace and security.

India has been honoured with the responsibility of hosting the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in 2026, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla formally assuming the chairmanship, said Harivansh Narayan.

The forum emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to curb financial support to terrorist organizations, enhance intelligence sharing, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies, and strengthen cooperation in investigation and judicial processes.

As chair, India will take an active lead in strengthening cooperation among BRICS Parliaments and fostering a unified approach to addressing global challenges.

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is expected to further strengthen international cooperation and solidarity among emerging economies.