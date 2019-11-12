After the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute came on November 9, giving the access of the disputed land to the Hindu side through a trust for the construction of temple, the temple will be constructed with the bricks inscribed ‘Sri Ram’ on it.

Bricks, also called Ram Shilas were collected from devotees across the country in 1989 before the ‘shilanyas’ took place in Ayodhya.

“In 1989, when the ‘shilanyas’ was held, nearly 50,000 of these bricks were used. The remaining bricks have been lying for almost 30 years at VHP’s temple workshop in Ayodhya,” said VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma.

Over three decades, more than two lakh bricks with ‘Sri Ram’ inscribed on them in various languages, including Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada have been collected from across the country by VHP. There were several bricks sent by NRIs as well when the movement was at peak.

Chandrakant Sompura, who has designed the model of the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya said that a strong foundation of bricks will be made on this, the temple will come up.