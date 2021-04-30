The Delhi High Court today has directed the Delhi Police to release 170 oxygen concentrators seized by them to Delhi Government.

The direction came to be passed by the bench of HMJ Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli on a plea made by Mr. Sacchin Puri, Senior Advocate while appearing in a PIL entitled as Manisha Gupta Vs. GNCTD WP C No.5100/2021 filed by advocates Praveen K Sharma and Dhananjay Grover. Mr Puri pleaded that legal formalities can take place pursuant to the seizure of the oxygen concentrators but in the meanwhile, the oxygen concentrators be released on superdarinama so as to save lives of individuals looking at the acute shortage of such equipment’s in the national capital.

The bench has directed the Delhi government to report compliance by 1 pm.