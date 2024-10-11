‘Break Stigma: Support at Work’ theme marks Indian Army’s Mental Health Month at MONUSCO

The Indian Army’s Level III Hospital at the United Nations Force Headquarters (UN FHQ) celebrated Mental Health Month 2024 as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Running from September 10 to October 10, the initiative on the theme “Break Stigma: Support at Work” aimed at enhancing the mental health of UN peacekeepers.

Throughout the month, a range of activities – including workshops, lectures, bird walks, skits, yoga sessions, and creative competitions – were organised to raise awareness about mental health and promote the overall well-being of the peacekeepers. These initiatives received enthusiastic support from the peacekeepers across various UN contingents.

The event concluded on October 10, 2024, aligning with World Mental Health Day. Brigadier General Ranjan Mahajan, Commander of the Central Sector, and other dignitaries from the Force Headquarters were present at the closing ceremony.

In his remarks, Colonel Rajesh Adhau highlighted the importance of the concept “Let’s Talk at the Workplace”, encouraging individuals to openly discuss their challenges. He asserted, “Every problem has a solution, and if there is no solution, then it is not truly a problem.”