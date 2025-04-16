Bravest of the Brave: Naib Subedar Chuni Lal’s valour echoes through generations

For the world he was the bravest of the brave, recipient of three gallantry awards, but for Chinta Devi, her husband, Naib Subedar Chuni Lal was a quiet and reserved man who hardly spoke.

Being the only recipient of three gallantry awards, Ashok Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal (Gallantry), the Doda hero achieved martyrdom on June 24, 2007 while defending his post in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to The Statesman on the sidelines of the book release, Bravest of the Brave : The Inspiring Story of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, AC, VrC, SM, Chinta Devi remembered her late husband as a quiet guy who loved playing with children. “He never used to share much, but was very playful with children. People often told me that he was a brave and fearless soldier and was very good in tactical operations. But at home he had a completely different personality,” she said.

Talking about her son, Havaldar Manveer Singh, who chose his father’s footsteps and joined 8 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry as him, the Veer Nari said that after her husband’s demise she was a bit reluctant to send her only son to the Army. “I was convinced by the people around me to ensure that Manveer also joins the Army and carries on with his father’s legacy.”

Stating that he fully became aware about the magnum of his father’s legacy after joining the same paltan, Manveer said “Every day, I try to ensure that I live up to his honour and match the same level of guts and glory as him.”

The book is penned by Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd), who was Naib Subedar Chunni Lal’s commanding officer for three years. Describing the soldier as someone who inspired not only the men but also the officers serving with him, Lt. Gen Dua said that they all used to be at ease knowing well that Chunni was handling a certain operation.

“During the peak of militancy in the 1990s, Chunni Lal was a force to reckon with during operations. We used to have an encounter every week and his soldiering skills gave us a combat edge. Everyone looked up to him. That was the kind of confidence he instilled in others,” he said.

Speaking about his soldier who was awarded his second bravery medal during Lt Gen. Dua’s tenure as his commanding officer, the author said, “Bravery is not absence of fear. Bravery is overcoming fear. He was brave but certainly never reckless. He was an expert in tactical skills.”

“Chunni’s story has to be told. In a military career encapsulating two decades of bravery, he is the highest decorated soldier in the Indian army,” said the author.

Calling Chuni as someone who had no fear, Lt Gen Dua shared that his demise shook him. “Every single death weighs heavily on your mind. I lost two majors and six soldiers as commanding officer in those three years on the LoC, and 18 men in the Uri attack under my watch as corps commander.”

“It was the biggest failure of my life. In combat you are confronted by survivor’s guilt, but then our army training kicks in. Loss is part of a soldier’s life. Breaking the news of death to a soldier’s parents or wife is the hardest thing. No training in the world can prepare you for it,” he went on to add.