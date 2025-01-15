Brahmacharya Deeksha Samaroh begins at Mahakumbh

The Brahmacharya Deeksha Samaroh commenced at Shri Shambhu Panch Agni Akhara, the akhara of ‘brahmacharis’, located on the fair premises of Mahakumbh Prayagraj, on Wednesday.

Brahmacharis of Chaturnaam living in this Akhara follow the tradition of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Prakash, Swaroop, Chaitanya, and Anand represent one Shankaracharya each in this Akhara. All four Vedas are studied at the Akhara, enabling them to go to society and propagate religion.

Mahamandaleshwar Sampurnanand Maharaj of Shri Shambhu Panch Agni Akhara informed that there were lakhs of Brahmacharis in this Akhara.

“Whoever comes here to be initiated into the ‘Brahmacharya’ practice must first understand the traditions of the Akhara and Sanatan Dharma. When the Panchs of the Akhara feel that the individual is mature enough to become a brahmachari, they give him Deeksha as a brahmachari”, he stated.

According to Sampurnanand Maharaj, a Brahmachari is one who follows the religion and is capable of explaining and propagating the Sanatan Dharma to people.

“Those who abandon family life come here. Many Brahmacharis have been given Deeksha here and they have received social titles. Brahmacharis are appointed to the posts of Sabhapati, General Secretary, Secretary, Shrimahant, Mahant, Thanapati, Kotwal, Pujari as per their qualifications,” he remarked further.