BPSC row: Pappu Yadav’s supporters stage ‘rail roko’; Prashant Kishor booked

Supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Friday held a rail blockade at Sachiwalay Halt station in Patna to press their demand for cancellation of the recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

A video showed the supporters squatting on the tracks for a brief period, causing a delay in the movement of trains.

“Protesters stopped the Buxar-Fatuha passenger train at Sachivalaya Halt Station around 9 am on Friday. The train was stopped for 20 minutes and after that, it left the station,” Sarswati Chandra, chief public relation officer, East Central Railway said.

The supporters spoke to media and said that the state government has compelled them to stage such demonstration.

“The Bihar government compelled us to come on roads by putting the future of 4 lakh students at stake. BPSC students are continuously protesting for 16 days now and the government is still unbothered,” said a supporter.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav also supported the ‘rail roko’ and said, “We will continue to fight till the time paper leaks do not stop in India.”

The CPI(ML) Liberation also announced that its students’ wing AISA, along with like-minded organisations, would stage a demonstration in front of the CM’s residence during the day “to compel Nitish Kumar to break his silence” on the issue.

More than five lakh candidates had appeared for the December 13 exam.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor over his fast unto death on the matter.

Kishor has been on fast unto death since Thursday to press the same demand – cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the BPSC on December 13.

“My primary demand, of course, is the cancellation of the exam held on December 13 and conducting a fresh test. I have also heard of allegations that posts to be filled by the exam were virtually put on sale. Such corrupt officials must be identified and brought to justice,” he told reporters.

Kishor’s protest site was barely a couple of kilometres from Gardani Bagh, where civil service aspirants have been holding a round-the-clock sit-in for nearly two weeks.

The administration said the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan is “illegal as it is not the designated site for holding protests”.

The BPSC has termed the allegation as a conspiracy, though a fresh test was ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had appeared for the exam at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre.

These candidates have been asked to appear on Saturday at 22 newly designated centres across the city.