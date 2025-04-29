Boulder crushes car near Aizawl; 3 dead

Three members of the same family were tragically crushed to death near Aizawl when a massive boulder, forced down by the monsoon rains, fell onto their moving vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night in the Pukpui area, a region known for landslides and rockfalls during the rainy season.

The victims—Lalrinliana, his wife Lungtiawii, and their daughter Vanlalhruaii—were crushed to death inside their Hyundai car.

Their son, Lallawmzuala, who was driving at the time, miraculously survived the impact but sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Emergency responders worked for hours to retrieve the bodies from the mangled vehicle, which had been completely flattened under the weight of the falling rock.

The Aizawl–Lengpui Airport Road, part of a crucial national highway, serves as the primary access route to Mizoram’s only airport.

Despite its strategic importance, the stretch is known for its precarious terrain, with locals and commuters regularly expressing fears over the lack of protective barriers and slope stabilization measures.

According to the Mizoram Police, the state witnessed 124 road accidents in 2024, leading to 112 fatalities—underscoring a grim reality where over 90% of crashes result in death.

Since 2019, 547 road accidents have been reported, claiming 467 lives. However, officials acknowledge that the actual figures may be higher, particularly in remote and less accessible areas.

Experts have long warned that climate change and increasingly erratic rainfall patterns are intensifying the risk of landslides and rockfalls in Mizoram’s mountainous regions.