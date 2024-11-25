Bottled Ganga water to be distributed to devotees at Mahakumbh 2025

Anticipating a record turnout of over 25 crore devotees at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a unique initiative to enrich their spiritual journey.

Understanding the cherished tradition of carrying sacred Triveni (Sangam) water home, special arrangements have been made to provide it at railway and bus stations. Women from self-help groups will manage this thoughtful service, ensuring convenience for crores of pilgrims.

The sacred land of Prayagraj is renowned for its confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. This unique union gives the water of this sacred site its special significance.

During festivals like Magh Mela, Kumbh, and Mahakumbh, devotees flock here to bathe in the holy waters and take some of the Triveni’s sacred water back home. However, due to the massive crowds at the Mahakumbh, many devotees are unable to get the Triveni water. In view of this situation, the government has undertaken this initiative.

The holy water of Triveni will be available in bottles and urns at all bus terminals and railway stations in the city. Women from self-help groups will manage this responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner of NRLM, Rajeev Kumar Singh, stated here on Monday that this special arrangement is being made under government directives to cater to the needs of the Mahakumbh pilgrims.

Before the Mahakumbh, women from self-help groups in Prayagraj will make Ganga water available at railway stations, bus stands, and religious sites.

According to Deputy Commissioner of NRLM, Rajeev Kumar Singh, this startup initiative aims to empower women from self-help groups by fostering self-reliance.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, over a thousand women from self-help groups will receive training for this initiative. They will be taught how to sell Ganga water (Gangajal) at railway stations, bus stands, and other religious locations. If their performance is commendable, more women will be included in the program, further enhancing their self-reliance.

A detailed plan has already been prepared, and coordination with officials from the railways and transportation departments is underway to ensure smooth implementation.

The water of the Triveni Sangam will be offered in metal urns and bottles, elegantly encased in designer baskets made of ‘moonj’ for added beauty and safety. Moonj, recognised as the “One District One Product” (ODOP) of Prayagraj, has been specially chosen for this purpose.

Women artisans from Mahewa village in Naini, known for crafting moonj products, have created these designer baskets. The Triveni water will be available in packaging sizes of one liter, half a liter, and 250 ml. This initiative will not only provide the holy water, but also promote the branding of the district’s ODOP.