A strong immune system plays a crucial role to combat infections caused by viruses and bacteria. A person with low immunity has more chances of getting infected during coronavirus outbreak. It is important to maintain a strong immune system to possibly stay safe.

Eating an immune-system-friendly diet goes a long way to protect yourself from infection and illness. Eat more of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables to strengthen your body’s inner shield. Your plate should contain something rainbow-coloured every time you eat. There are few foods which help boost immunity. They include:

Seeds: Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds are rich in omega-3, zinc and magnesium. All these nutrients help in boosting immunity.

Nuts: Nuts like almonds are a good source of selenium which helps support the normal function of immune system.

Green leafy vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, kale and Swiss chard are immunity-boosting foods. These foods contain high amount of vitamin C.

Blueberries: Blueberries contain antioxidants that can help reduce damage to cells and boost your immunity providing you with plenty of vitamin C and A.

Kiwi: Kiwi is full of vitamin C which is an essential nutrient when it comes to boosting your immunity.

Papaya: Papaya is an excellent food option to fulfil your daily requirement of vitamin C making it great for your immunity.

Tomato: Tomatoes are a rich source of antioxidant, vitamin C, E and beta-carotene which help in boosting your immune system.

Sweet potato: It is packed with beta-carotene that converts into vitamin A which helps boost the immune system.

Garlic: Garlic contains a compound called allicin which helps boost immune system. Garlic should be chewed raw or sliced or crushed which is thought to give garlic its immune-boosting properties.

Ginger: Ginger is a potent food having a strong antioxidant that boosts the immunity in the body.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, a substance having potential antioxidants to stimulate your body’s defence.

Probiotic-rich fermented food: These foods may help in boosting your immune system. Load up your diet with yogurt, buttermilk and other probiotic-rich fermented foods. Aim to have at least one serving of probiotics every day to strengthen your gut. Have an adequate sleep for optimal immune system functioning.

Besides these foods, have an eight-hour sound sleep per night. It will help keep your immune system healthy. Drink plenty of water to eliminate toxins and bacteria that may cause illness. Get adequate sunshine. Avoid smoking. Limit alcohol consumption. Say no to junk, processed and sugary foods. Eat home-made food prepared with all hygiene. Do not take stress. Indulge in different ways like meditation, yoga etc. to manage stress. Pursue any of your hobby like cooking, reading or anything you like to beat the stress. Do exercise daily for at least 30 minutes to boost your immunity.

Follow these immunity-boosting tips plus make sure to wash your hands properly and more often to help combat coronavirus.