Boora takes over as IG BSF Jammu Frontier

DK Boora on Monday assumed charge of the post of inspector general (IG) BSF of the strategic Jammu Frontier that borders Pakistan. He succeeded NS Jamwal who was

elevated to the rank of additional director general BSF Western Command, Chandigarh. Before assuming the charge here, Boora was posted as IG BSF at M&C Frontier, Eastern Command.

The officer has vast experience of serving in Western and Eastern command theatre. He has also served in prestigious organization SPG, looking after security of PM of India.

In his 35 years of illustrious service he is decorated with President Medal for Meritorious Service, Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, and innumerable Directional General’s Commendation Rolls. He is an alumni of BSF Academy Tekanpur and joined BSF in the year 1986. He also remained as a Commando instructor in the BSF Academy.