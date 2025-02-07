BonV Aero conducts eVTOL drone training for Army logistics operations

Designed to operate at high altitudes above 15,000 feet, BonV Aero’s eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) drones are being introduced for military logistics through a structured training program for Army Service Corps (ASC) officers in Bangalore.

The five-day training initiative marks the first hands-on exposure for ASC personnel in drone-based supply chain operations.

The ASC, traditionally reliant on mule-based transportation for delivering supplies to remote and challenging terrains, is exploring drone technology to enhance operational efficiency.

BonV Aero’s autonomous eVTOL drones, including the ‘Air Orca,’ are designed to carry heavy payloads across rugged landscapes.

The training covers simulator-based sessions, piloting, route planning, and operational safety, ensuring participants gain practical knowledge of drone operations.

The batch consists of 20 ASC officers, including Lieutenant Colonels and Majors, who will later contribute to drafting General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for future acquisitions.

“This training is not just about technology but also about improving the efficiency of military logistics,” said Satyabrata Satapathy, CEO and Co-founder of BonV Aero

He added that the partnership allowed the company to enhance the Indian Army’s logistics capabilities by utilising heavy-payload transport-class vehicles, designed to operate at high altitudes above 15,000 feet.

The initiative aligns with efforts to integrate autonomous aerial platforms into military supply chains. BonV Aero, working alongside the defence sector, emphasises the importance of hands-on familiarisation with drone technology for effective deployment in high-altitude regions.

The training program is expected to facilitate the adoption of advanced air logistics solutions for the armed forces.