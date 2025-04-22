Bomb threat to Kerala High Court turns out to be hoax

The Kerala High Court was put on high alert on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat.

An email was received at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday morning about RDX placed in the Court premises. Following the receipt of the bomb threat message, security personnel carried out inspections in and around the court campus by deploying the bomb disposal unit and the dog squad.

The threat mail turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found on the court premises to substantiate it.

The police have initiated an investigation to get to the source of the email. More police personnel have been deployed at the high court and tightened security in and around the Court building in Kochi

The high court is presently in the middle of its month-long summer break. The bomb threat came when four vacation benches of the court (one division bench and three single judge benches) were scheduled for sitting on Tuesday

In the last couple of months, such fake bomb threats have been received at district collectorates and offices of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad. All these threats by email were declared as hoax by the police after carrying out searches by deploying bomb disposal units and dog squads.