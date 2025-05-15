Bomb threat to Jaipur SMS Stadium continues; miscreants threat to kill CM & Sports Secy

Anonymous miscreants have now threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Sports Secretary Neeraj K Pawan. This is in continuation of threat emails sent to the State Sports Council that Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) would be blown up.

The threat email received at the official email ID of the Council on Thursday — fifth so far since May 8 and fourth in a row, has once again threatened bomb blasts in the Stadium, using offensive and violent language. ”If needed, we may even kill Neeraj K Pawan and also CM Sharma,” the mail said.

Advertisement

The mail said, “In the event of arrest for the crime, we have already planned to secure release based on the medical certificate for mental sickness from the psychiatrists”.

Advertisement

In view of repeated threats, vigil and security arrangements in and around the stadium have been stepped up further. Sniffer dog squads and other related agencies have also

deployed as a precautionary measure.

The probe so far conducted by the Cyber Cell of the Rajasthan has suggested that the mail senders’ IP addresses have their origin (source) in foreign countries such as The Netherlands and Germany.

Besides the police and sports administrators, the agencies and individuals engaged in the arrangements for conducting of the IPL cricket matches season 2025 are here.

The SMS Stadium is scheduled to host IPL matches on June 18, 24, and 26.