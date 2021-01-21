The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) as a classified category of the J&K Police.

The decision will benefit 2288 officers and Jawans working on the anti-terror front and 179 Bomb Disposal Squad personnel of the Police.

Meanwhile, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary J&K BVR Subrahmanyam, Advisor to Lt Governor Ladakh Umang Narula, Home secretary J&K Shaleen Kabra and DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has cleared promotion of 1996 batch IPS officers to the rank of ADGP which includes IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP Crime MK Sinha, and IGP Armed Police, Jammu Zone Danesh Rana.

The DPC also cleared three DIGs of 2007 IPS batch, Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and M Suleman Choudhary for confirmation as DIG and DIG Doda-Kishtwar- Ramban Range Abdul Jabbar for selection grade level 13 (IPS, 2008 Batch).

2017 IPS batch officers Nikhil Borkar, Ms. Mohita Sharma, Ms. Tanushree and Anayat Choudhary have been cleared for promotion as SP.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh has welcomed the decision regarding SOG and BDS that will provide promotional avenues to officers and jawans.