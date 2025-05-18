Bokaro MLA Shwettaa Singh faces fraud allegations: Multiple PAN cards, Voter IDs under

Congress MLA Shwettaa Singh from the Bokaro Assembly seat in Jharkhand has found herself embroiled in a multi-layered fraud controversy. She faces serious allegations, including possession of two PAN cards, four voter IDs, and of providing misleading information in her election affidavit.

The controversy has sparked political turmoil in Jharkhand. The BJP has called it a direct violation of the election code of conduct and legal norms and urged Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar to intervene.

On Saturday, May 17, a delegation of senior BJP leaders visited the Raj Bhavan. The delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, state vice-president Rakesh Prasad, Ranchi MLA C P Singh, and former Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan. They submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor, stating that the matter is not only serious but also raises questions about the transparency of democratic processes.

MLA C P Singh said, “It is extremely concerning that a public representative holds two PAN cards and four voter ID cards. This is not just a violation of the law, but also a betrayal of public trust. The Election Commission was misled by false information in the affidavit. We demand a forensic investigation of the affidavit.” Former MLA Biranchi Narayan echoed similar concerns, stating that one of the two PAN cards used by Shwettaa Singh lists her husband’s name instead of her father’s, which is a violation of income tax regulations.

The opposition claims that Shwettaa Singh holds two different PAN cards—one (CWTPS5392A) issued from Ramgarh with her father’s name as Sangram Singh, and another (CECPS8218E) issued from Gurugram listing her father’s name as Dinesh Kumar Singh. Notably, both cards carry the same birth date: June 19, 1984. Allegations have also surfaced about four different voter ID cards registered in separate assembly constituencies.

Currently undergoing medical treatment in Bengaluru, Shwettaa Singh’s husband, Sangram Singh, issued a clarification on her behalf. He stated, “Shwetaa has only one PAN card. The other card contains a technical error, listing her husband’s name instead of her father’s, which is being corrected. Her father’s name is indeed Dinesh Singh, and the second PAN card has never been used.”

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao has conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted the report to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state. According to the report, a no-dues certificate was not submitted during nomination, even though over Rs 45,000 is owed to Bokaro Steel Limited. The affidavit falsely claimed that there were no government dues. The Gurugram PAN card was never used for income tax filings, while the Ramgarh card has been actively used. The existence of four different voter ID cards has also been confirmed.