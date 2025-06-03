Body of missing Indore man recovered from Shillong gorge

Eleven days after a newly-wed couple from Indore went missing in Shillong in Meghalaya during their honeymoon, police and search teams found the body of the husband, Raja Raghuvanshi (29). His body was spotted by a police search drone in a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s Sohra area on Monday.

According to police reports, Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother Vipin identified the body through a name tattoo on the arm and a smartwatch on the wrist.

The body was found near the Weisawdong parking lot in Riat Arliang, Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji), following an intensive search involving the Meghalaya Police, Meghalaya State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local mountaineers, and residents.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi (27), is still missing, and police and search teams are trying to locate her.

According to Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Tripathi, the Indore police are continuously in touch with the Meghalaya Police.

Reports said that the Meghalaya Police have registered a case of murder and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Raja and Sonam got married on 11 May and arrived in Shillong on 20 May for their honeymoon. However, they went missing on 23 May.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. “The news of the recovery of the body of Raja Raghuvanshi ji, a resident of Indore, who had gone to Meghalaya after his marriage, is deeply saddening. The search for his wife, Mrs Sonam, is still underway. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult time,” the CM stated.