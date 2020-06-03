With severe cyclonic storm Nisarga expected to hit the north coast of Maharashtra bringing heavy rains and winds gusting up to 110 kmph, Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put out a list of dos and don’ts for citizens.

Mumbai is bracing itself for cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make its landfall in Alibag at noon, according to meteorological department. The cyclone is also very likely to hit Gujarat’s Surat some time in the evening.

This will be the first time that a cyclone will threaten Mumbai in over a century.

Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, said Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.

The BMC has advised people to stay indoors during heavy rainfall, But if, for some unavoidable reason, someone needs to drive a car, the civic body has asked them to ensure that they carry a hammer or objects that can help break glass in case the car doors get jammed.

Here are the DOs and DON’Ts:

DOs

Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors

Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag

Regularly inspect battery-operated as well as reserve power system

Pay attention to official instructions on TV and radio

Practise actions to be taken in case of emergencies

If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how members of the house will use the space during the cyclone

Keep an emergency kit ready

Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so the pressure is maintained.

Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from the corners as debris often accumulates in the corners

Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk, hold it tight

Use your hands to protect your head and neck

Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums or shopping malls

If you find an open space and there is enough time, find the right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture

Relocate to a predetermined or administration determined location

Disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools

Store drinking water in a clean place

Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid if needed

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company

Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician

Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

DON’Ts

Don’t spread or believe in rumours

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

Stay away from damaged buildings

Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean immediately

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office also tweeted the preparedness done in view of Cyclone Nisarga.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening also appealed to the people of Mumbai to “stay indoors”.

The Chief Minister asked the residents of Mumbai to be prepared to face possible power cuts as strong winds hit the city. He asked them to charge their gadgets and if possible, keep emergency lights handy.

“The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now… Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas… Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown) will be kept shut there for the next two days, people should remain alert,” Thackeray said.