B’luru woman files complaint against fiance for slapping her

A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiance for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

For voluntarily causing harm and wrongful restraint, the complaint was filed under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323. The man has also been served with a summons to appear in court for questioning.

According to authorities, the event occurred on May 7 near the city’s KempeGowda International Airport and was only recently discovered.

The girl had returned to Bengaluru for her wedding after finishing her education in Dubai.

Her luggage was missing when she arrived in Bengaluru. She then received a letter from the airport authorities instructing her to collect her belongings.

She and her fiance went to the airport to pick up their luggage.

The woman discovered a chit bearing the name of a girl and her phone number inside the car while waiting for her boyfriend to return.

She called the phone and discovered that her fiance had been dating the girl for a month.

The woman’s fiance became enraged and slapped her after she questioned him.

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

(with inputs from IANS)