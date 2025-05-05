Blindfold removed, judiciary ushered in new era justice: MP CM

Calling the removal of blindfold of the statue of Lady Justice by the judiciary a historic move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Monday that justice would now be delivered with open eyes symbolizing a new era of open, fair, and aware justice.

He asserted that access to justice is a legal right of every citizen of the country, and timely justice is a vital social commitment. He pointed out that delivering timely justice to the litigant is the sole objective of the entire judicial system.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed District Court Complex in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister described the new building as a “Temple of Justice” and expressed the confidence that every individual entering it would receive fair, accessible, and complete justice.

Dr Mohan Yadav said that the state government is making every possible effort to ensure that every citizen in Madhya Pradesh has an easy and accessible approach to justice.

He remarked that it was Emperor Vikramaditya who laid a strong foundation of India’s judicial system and that glorious tradition continues to flow unhindered even today.

He said in just two years, over 30 new court buildings have been inaugurated across the state. This developmental momentum will continue in future.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government is working on creating a positive environment in district courts for all justice-seeking individuals.

Dr Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting new laws to strengthen the judicial system and acknowledged the significant judgments delivered by the Supreme Court in recent years, which have increased public faith in the judiciary. He said deep respect for justice and judicial integrity is a hallmark of Indian identity, and protecting the rights of others, along with one’s own, is part of Indian culture.

He noted that Rewa has historically been a pioneer in judicial administration since the princely era, and today marks the beginning of a new chapter in that tradition.

Dr Yadav also reminded that Rewa holds a proud tradition of justice, as Lord Shri Ram spent 11 years of his exile in Chitrakoot, part of the Rewa region, sanctifying this land, and his life continues to inspire the vision of “Ram Rajya” (ideal governance).