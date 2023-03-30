Blast in J-K’s Kathua, no injury reported

A blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hiranagar on Wednesday night following which a massive search operation has been launched in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh said that an explosion-like sound was heard near BPP Sanyal located along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district in the late evening hours on Wednesday. The explosion was heard within the limits of the Hiranagar police station near the international border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

After receiving the information about the blast, a police team led by SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh rushed to the site and started a search operation.

No injury has been reported so far.

The official further said during the preliminary search it has observed that no movement of any article or human being has been found.

“As soon as we got information of big bang sound blast, our police teams immediately rushed to the site and started a search operation,” SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh said.

However, he ruled out any possibility of infiltration across the border.

He also said that further investigation will be launched in the morning as our forensic team has collected the samples from the site.

A local resident Ram Lal Kalia who is living in the Sanyal village said that the blast created panic among the villagers.