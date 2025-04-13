Blast in firecracker unit in Andhra claims 8 lives

At least eight people, including two women, were killed, and seven others were injured in a powerful blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kailasapatnam village in the Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh. The death toll is likely to increase further since some of the injured are in critical condition. Most of the workers were from Samarlakota in the Kakinada district. An inquiry has been launched to investigate the cause of the explosion and determine whether the unit was operating legally.

According to locals, the explosion around 12:45 pm was triggered by a massive stockpile of firecrackers that caught fire, reducing the unit to rubble. At the time of the explosion, 15 workers were present at the unit. The stockpile had been built up in view of the upcoming festivals and weddings. The unit had also employed additional workers to ramp up production to meet the surge in demand during the wedding season.

Six people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Two workers were critically injured and have been admitted to King George’s Hospital in Vizag.

Expressing shock, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he had spoken to the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and State Home Minister V Anita regarding the mishap. “I have directed that better medical services be provided to those injured in the accident… We will support the affected families. I urge them to remain strong. I have also ordered an investigation into the incident,” he said.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep shock and sorrow over the incident and urged the state government to immediately step in and provide full support to the families of the victims and the injured to help them cope with the tragic loss.