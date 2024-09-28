BKU protest over anomalies in sugarcane panel elections as Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for rigging polls

Even as Bharatiya Kisan Union ( BKU) was holding a massive protest in Meerut and even forcefully entered the Paratpur police station last night over anomolies in the election process in the sugarcane committees, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has objected to rigging of polls in the sugarcane committee elections and has held the ruling Uttar Pradesh BJP responsible for this anti-democratic work.

” No one wants to let the elections be unfair but BJP wants to capture all the positions by dishonest means. These days, even in the elections of sugarcane committees, BJP supporters are bent on anarchy to grab power,” he said. The SP President alleged that in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Hapur, Meerut, Moradabad and other districts, BJP is harassing its political opponents by dishonesty and hooliganism. By putting pressure on the officials, they are forcibly rejecting the papers. All of them do not want to allow fair elections. Farmers are protesting in many districts by protesting against BJP’s anarchy and hooliganism.” The BJP, intoxicated with power, is influencing the elections by misusing the administrative machinery,” he alleged in a statement here on Saturday.

The SP chief said that ever since the BJP government came to power in the state, it has been rigging every election. “BJP committed dishonesty on many seats in this Lok Sabha election also. In the 2022 assembly elections, the public voted to form the Samajwadi Party government but the BJP influenced the results through dishonesty and rigging. Everyone had seen the way the BJP government misused the power of the police administration in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections. Voters were beaten and not allowed to vote. BJP is doing this work in every election. by-election areas,” he said.

Meanwhile , a report from Meerut said that Bharatiya Kisan Union( BKU) workers and farmers created a ruckus over irregularities in the canceled papers of 102 candidates after the nomination for the post of Sugarcane Committee delegate held on Thursday.Despite all the efforts of SSP, SP City, SDM, ADM administration, the workers are sitting on strike at Partapur police station. BKU office bearers say that the protest will not end until the irregularities in nomination are corrected.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday arrived at the spot to join the protest. Tikait said that farmers will block the highways in protest. ” District sugarcane committee election is a public election, there should be no tampering in it. This election is ours, it belongs to the village and it belongs to the people, if there is dishonesty in it then there will be protest against it,” he announced.