BJYM leader arrested in Chhattisgarh mob lynching case

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested Raja Agrawal, the publicity chief of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Mahasamund district, in connection with the mob lynching case.

Agrawal, identified through his BJYM affiliation on social media, was apprehended as a part of ongoing investigations. The arrest follows a violent incident where suspects, allegedly involved in cattle theft, jumped off Mahanadi bridge in Arang to evade capture, resulting in the loss of three lives.

This incident prompted a swift police response and subsequent arrests. Currently, police are interrogating both Raja Agrawal and Harsh Mishra. Agrawal was reportedly taken to the crime scene by the police, where forensic teams recreated the scene.

The arrest of the suspects has sparked outrage among Bajrang Dal members, leading them to announce a jail bharo agitation scheduled for Wednesday.

Ravi Wadhvani, district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, expressed dismay over the arrests, asserting that no evidence of assault was found in the post-mortem reports of the deceased.

Police have filed charges under IPC’s Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional SP Kirtan Rathore continues to investigate, focusing on gathering forensic and technical evidence to reconstruct the events leading to the tragic deaths.

It is noteworthy that on June 21, there was a significant protest by leaders of the Muslim community, alleging delays in the arrest of the suspects accused of mob lynching. Approximately 300 people participated in this demonstration, symbolically surrendering themselves for arrest.

During this protest, Rahil Raufi, the national president of Hussaini Sena, accused the police of succumbing to political pressure by not promptly arresting the accused. However, the SIT has now arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

With the arrest of Raja Agrawal, the BJYM leader, and upcoming protests by Bajrang Dal, coupled with allegations raised during the June 21 demonstration by Muslim community leaders, the incident has become a focal point for discussions in the region.