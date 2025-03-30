BJP’s ST Morcha felicitates CM Rekha Gupta, Sachdeva on Rajasthan Day

The ST Morcha of the BJP felicitated Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President VIrendra Sachdev on the occasion of Rajasthan Day on Sunday at an event held at Delhi BJP headquarters.

The event saw a grand welcome of the CM and Sachdeva with a Rajasthani turban and swords by ST Morcha President C L Meena, and co-incharge Commando Surendra Singh.

The event commenced with traditional Rajasthani folk songs, highlighting the richness of the state in historical heritage and cultural heritage.

Extending her wishes for the day, Gupta said, “This event has marked the beginning of a new chapter in uniting different sections of society in Delhi and assured that all the demands presented during the event would be fulfilled.”

She added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government follows the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

The CM said receiving bow and arrow reminded her of Khatu Shyam Baba while wearing the turban evoked the memories of the brave women warriors of Rajasthan who, while maintaining their dignity, never hesitated to wield weapons in battles.

The BJP chief said the journey of the state from being divided into small princely states to its current stature is remarkable, and due to the hard work of its people, the state is now setting new benchmarks in the field of development.

Sachdeva added that all Rajasthanis residing in Delhi will be provided with the necessary facilities, and their demands will be addressed.