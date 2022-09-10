BJP’s mission repeat will be converted to defeat: Himachal Congress President

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh on Saturday said that Congress will convert BJP’s mission repeat into a defeat in the state.

Reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in which he had claimed that the BJP will change the tradition of anti-incumbency in the state, Singh said that there is no such achievement the BJP can boast about to seek votes from the people.

She claimed that rising inflation and unemployment has broken the back of the people during the BJP rule.

“Horticulturists and farmers are shedding tears over their predicament. Every section of society is unhappy with this government. People are eagerly waiting for the elections to oust the BJP government from power,” she highlighted.

Singh accused BJP of discrimination against officials and said that harassment of employees has been the main agenda of the ruling party.

Reasoning upon the weak grip of the Chief Minister on the administration, the Lok Sabha MP said that the entire administrative system has gone to disarray and it has been the specialty of the Jai Ram Thakur government to reverse his decisions time and again.

“Whatever announcements the Chief Minister is making now will never be fulfilled, nor there is any budget for them as his government is taking loan over loan. Now he is taking another loan of Rs 2500 crores,” she said.

The government does not even have money to pay the liabilities of the employees, she added.

“As soon as the Congress comes to power, it will remove the government injustice done to the officers and employees and will implement the old pension to the employees,” she asserted.