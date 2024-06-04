BJP’s LS candidates won in 61 out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal: Rajeev Bindal

BJP state unit president Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday said the saffron party has created history by winning all four seats of the Lok Sabha in Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive time.

“This victory is the victory of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP organization. From booth level workers to state officials, all the workers have united and converted this election into a victory,” he said on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh, he claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a public opinion against the Congress government of the state.

“The people of the state have given a strong public opinion against the CM Sukhvinder Sukhu government and the Congress party. The Sukhu government has misused the government machinery. Employees, officers, businessmen were constantly threatened and intimidated. Despite misusing muscle power and money power to win the election, BJP has managed to win all four seats,” he claimed.

He said that it was noteworthy to mention that out of 68 assembly constituencies, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates have won in 61 assembly constituencies.

There are 12 ministers in the government including the Chief Minister, out of which 10 ministers including the Chief Minister have lost the elections in their constituencies, he claimed.

Out of the 6 Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) in the government, 5 of them have proved to be ineffective in their respective assembly constituencies, he said, alleging that the CPS are taking advantage of power unlawfully.

“The Congress losing elections from CM’s own assembly constituency reflects a clear mandate against him. The voters of his own assembly constituency have rejected him,” he charged.

A national leader of Congress Anand Sharma, who lost to a BJP worker by more than 2.50 lakh votes is a lesson for the Congress government and the Congress party, he claimed.

“The defeat of Vikramaditya Singh despite being the Public Works Minister in the Congress government and that too losing the election from Shimla rural area which is his own Assembly constituency is a clear indication that the Congress party has been completely defeated,” he claimed.

“Out of the total 40,48,000 polled votes, BJP got 22,90,819 votes which is 57 percent of the total votes polled, while Congress got 16,91,000 votes, which is 42 percent. This shows that BJP has gained a lead of 15 percent votes over Congress,” he asserted, adding that in the 2022 assembly elections, Congress had a lead of only 0.9 percent votes.

“In view of the above election results, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has lost his right to hold power. Public opinion is completely against him and he should resign from his post on moral grounds,” he demanded.