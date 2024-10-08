BJP’s hat-trick in Haryana sparks celebrations across Chhattisgarh, Congress cries foul

BJP leaders expressed their joy with grand festivities here as the party celebrated its resounding victory in Haryana, securing a third consecutive term.

Party members, office bearers, and workers gathered at the BJP offices in Kushabhau Thakre and Ekatma Parisar, bursting firecrackers, dancing to drum beats, and chanting slogans during a victory procession. They also highlighted the party’s success in Jammu and Kashmir as a testament to the growing public trust in the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress expressed disappointment, claiming the results undermined their faith in the electoral process.

BJP state president Kiran Singh Deo welcomed the results, emphasising that the people of Haryana have again shown their confidence in the party. He noted that the actual results contradicted exit polls that had given hope to Congress supporters.

Advertisement

Deo asserted that the outcome delivered a blow to Congress’s policies on the Constitution and reservation. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the country is progressing rapidly towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Haryana results, he said, are a seal of trust in Modi’s leadership. Criticising Congress’s divisive tactics based on caste and religion, Deo claimed that Haryana voters had completely rejected them.

He described the BJP’s win as a triumph for common citizens, farmers, laborers, and youth, noting that Haryana, like other states, had chosen the path of development over Congress’s legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for trusting Modi’s vision, leading to the defeat of Congress’s alleged misgovernance, injustice, and corruption. He promised that under Modi’s leadership, good governance would accelerate in Haryana. Sao assured that the BJP would honour the people’s mandate by meeting their aspirations. He stated that the victory was a triumph for the people’s hopes across the state and the nation, with voters demonstrating their dissatisfaction with Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma extended his congratulations to the people of Haryana and the nation, attributing Congress’s defeat to the public’s distrust of the party. Sharma promised that the BJP would work towards positive transformation and elevate Haryana’s development.

He assured that the BJP would fulfill its promises and bring progress and welfare to the state. Sharma concluded that Haryana’s electorate had decisively rejected divisive politics, endorsing the BJP’s agenda of good governance.

BJP state general secretary Sanjay Srivastava called the election results a reflection of the people’s faith in the party. He criticised Congress’s divisive tactics, claiming that Haryana voters had given a strong response to the party’s alleged conspiracy. According to Srivastava, the BJP government would now focus on providing opportunities for youth and fulfilling their aspirations. He emphasised that the BJP’s victory was a mandate for development, progress, and public welfare.

In contrast, Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla voiced his discontent, asserting that the election results have cast doubts on the integrity of the electoral process. Echoing the concerns of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, he criticised the unusual and unacceptable delays in updating the election trends in Haryana, suggesting they undermine public confidence in the democratic process.