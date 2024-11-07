BJP’s graph receding fast, says Sachin

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Thursday said BJP’s graph is fast receding all across the country and the union government’s functioning is merely limping with the assistance of two crutches.

Pilot told mediapersons at Bhopal that the BJP government has failed to fulfill any of the promises that it had made before the Lok Sabha polls and the hopes of all people that voted for the saffron party have been quashed.

Pilot was in Bhopal for a brief duration before proceeding to Vijaypur to campaign for the Congress in the State Assembly bypolls scheduled for 13 November.

Pilot alleged that all the policies of the union government are being made with the aim to benefit only a chosen few. He said the BJP and the government are only indulging in propaganda but not doing any work.

He pointed out that the people of the country gave a befitting reply to the BJP’s slogan of 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Pilot expressed strong hope that the Congress would win both the byelections, at Budhni and Vijaypur, in Madhya Pradesh.

He also predicted that the Congress would win the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.