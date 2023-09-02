BJP’s first ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Rajasthan begins

Heralding its poll campaign for Rajasthan assembly polls due in December, the state BJP has launched the first leg of its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to challenge the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government on Saturday from ‘Trinetra Ganesh Temple’ located on the hills of Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in the Sawaimadhopur district.

After flagging off the especially-designed Yatra vehicle, BJP President J P Nadda called upon party workers to defeat the Congress government in the state. He said if the image of Rajasthan is to be changed, the Gehlot Government has to be bundled out.

Condemning an incident that took place where a woman was paraded naked, Nadda said, “Incident of Dhariyawad of Pratapgarh is indeed shameful. Be it the story of Alwar, Barmer or Churu, heinous crimes are happening everywhere. Innocent girls are being raped. Should this be allowed to continue in Rajasthan? If you don’t want to let it continue, then you have to change”.

“National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed that Rajasthan was number one in atrocities on women and rapes. Should the image of Rajasthan remain like this? If this image of Rajasthan has to be changed, then the Gehlot Government will have to be changed,” he contended.

Taking a jibe at the Gehlot Government, Nadda said the general public was fed up with the misgovernance of the government. Therefore, BJP workers should gear up to end this misgovernance, he urged.

He attacked the Opposition INDIA bloc of which Congress is a constituency, saying, “Yesterday, they gathered in Mumbai and were talking about removing Modi. We are saying that the country has to be taken forward by strengthening Modi. They want to remove Modi because the family has to be saved. There can be no nepotism under Modi. Congress is not worried about the country, but about Rahul Baba and Lalu Yadav and others”.

Today’s yatra includes leaders and workers of 47 assembly segments and travel 1,857 kms covering two divisions of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Tonk districts.

Union Home MInister Amit Shah will flag off the second Yatra from Baneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on September 3. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the third Yatra from Ramdeora in Jaisalmer district on September 4.

On September 5, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will start BJP’s fourth Yatra from Gogameri in Bikaner Division. Finally Yatra will culminate at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth place Dhankya near Jaipur on September 25 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers.