Former state president of the Tamil Nadu BJP K. N.Lakshmanan passed away at his residence in Salem.

A former member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Lakshmanan was 90 years old and died due to age-related ailments on Monday night.

According to family members, Lakshmanan was admitted to a hospital recently and was discharged later.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his anguish at Lakshmanan’s death said: “He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there. His role in the anti-Emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti.”

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Andhra Pradesh Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMK President M.K. Stalin and PMK Founder S. Ramadoss also condoled the death of Lakshmanan.

Lakshmanan, born in Salem in Tamil Nadu, completed his schooling and graduation in Salem and joined the RSS in 1944 and also started the Jana Sangh in his home town.

He was BJP’s State President between 1984 and 1989 and 1996 and 2000.

Lakshmanan was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2001 from the Mylapore constituency when BJP had aligned with the DMK.