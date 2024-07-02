BJP’s Bahoran Lal Maurya files nomination for UP legislative council bypoll

BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh legislative council by-election in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Today was the last day for filing nominations for the Legislative Council bypolls.

The BJP had announced Maurya as its candidate for the Legislative Council elections on Monday.

Maurya is slated to get elected unopposed as the opposition did not field any candidate.

The bypolls was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party member Swami Prasad Maurya before the Lok Sabha polls.

The tenure for this seat will be until July 2028.

Adityanath expressed confidence that Bahoran Lal Maurya would win the election and effectively address the issues of the common people.

In addition to Yogi, other prominent attendees during the nomination filing included Bharatiya Janata Party state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and state government ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, JPS Rathore, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, and Baldev Singh Aulakh.